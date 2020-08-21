Facts

17:17 21.08.2020

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will pay a working visit to Kyiv on August 24 to hold talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the parties will discuss issues of interaction between Ukraine and Germany in order to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

"The ministers will outline common steps in the Normandy format to achieve progress in a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas," the ministry said in the statement.

Kuleba and Maas will also discuss practical measures to strengthen the Ukrainian and German cooperation and interaction between the foreign ministries. Particular attention will be focused on the issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, taking into account the German presidency in the EU.

Thus, following the talks, it is planned to hold a joint press conference of the ministers.

Interfax-Ukraine
