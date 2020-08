Kholodnytsky makes order of his voluntary resignation from SAPO head post public, says SAPO, NABU fulfilling their mission

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky has been dismissed from the post on a voluntary basis.

The dismissal order, signed by Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, was published by Kholodnytsky on Facebook.