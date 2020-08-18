Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Ukraine is completing preparations for sending a batch of humanitarian aid to victims of the explosion in Beirut, Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash said.

"The loading of humanitarian aid of Ukraine on the AN-72 plane is nearing completion. As the Lebanese asked, these are medications and wheat flour. We will fly to Beirut tomorrow morning," he wrote on Facebook.

As reported, on August 4, 2020, the explosion rocked the port area of Beirut, killing 171, injuring more than 6,000 people and leaving 300,000 people without homes.

On August 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to allocate UAH 8.4 million for the provision of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.