Kyiv records another 88 COVID-19 cases per day, one person died – Klitschko

Over the past day in Kyiv, another 88 residents were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) per day, one person died, 75 recovered, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! The number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv has increased by 88 people over the past day. One person died. In total, some 155 Kyiv residents died from coronavirus," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

According to the mayor, to date, there are already 10,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine's capital.

Thus, among the infected people: 47 women aged 18 to 70 years and two girls – 11 and 14 years old, as well as 34 men aged 20 to 79 years old and five boys from 5 to 17 years old.

It is noted that there are four medical workers among the patients.

"Eight patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals. The rest are on self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians," Klitschko said.

In just a day, some 75 people of Kyiv recovered. In general, some 3,455 residents of Ukraine's capital overcame the virus.

According to the mayor, most cases of the disease were found in Darnytsky district – 17, some 13 in Holosiivsky, in Sviatoshynsky and Dniprovsky districts – 11 cases each.