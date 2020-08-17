Facts

18:29 17.08.2020

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

 By his decree, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made changes to the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), the presidential press service said.

Zelensky signed relevant decree No. 324/2020 on Monday, August 17.

"According to the document, the NSDC includes Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Valeriy Kondratiuk, new Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky," the press service said in the stetement.

In addition, the same decree dismissed from the NSDC staff: former Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Valeriy Yevdokymov, former Vice Prime Minister Vadym Prystaiko and former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #decree
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:06 17.08.2020
Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

12:11 15.08.2020
Zelensky on Wagner fighters' handover to Russia: Decision is unfair, unacceptable for friendly intergovernmental relations

Zelensky on Wagner fighters' handover to Russia: Decision is unfair, unacceptable for friendly intergovernmental relations

17:00 14.08.2020
Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

15:21 14.08.2020
Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

Kuleba on Zelensky's trip to Belarus: until situation stabilizes, it is reckless to announce any visits

10:56 14.08.2020
Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

Zelensky: Rada's adoption of bill to raise minimum wage to UAH 5,000 in Sept provides for increase in wages to UAH 6,500 in 2021

10:52 14.08.2020
Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

Zelensky asks MPs to rule out participation in creation, activities of CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre

10:16 14.08.2020
Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

Zelensky offers Rada to amend legislation regarding admission of investigators, prosecutors to area where measures to ensure national security in Donbas held

14:12 13.08.2020
Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

12:20 13.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

12:19 13.08.2020
Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Justice Minister suspects conspiracy in case on PrivatBank's serving Surkis' offshore deposits

Cabinet supports decision to restrict foreigners visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah – Avakov

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

NABU cooperates with FBI in PrivatBank case on memo basis

LATEST

Justice Minister suspects conspiracy in case on PrivatBank's serving Surkis' offshore deposits

Cabinet supports decision to restrict foreigners visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah – Avakov

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

NABU cooperates with FBI in PrivatBank case on memo basis

Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

Kyiv District Administrative Court head Vovk's interrogation didn't take place due to investigator's absence

Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Minsk showed that principle of mutual support of people of Ukraine, Belarus means nothing to it - Zelensky's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD