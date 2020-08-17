Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

By his decree, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made changes to the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), the presidential press service said.

Zelensky signed relevant decree No. 324/2020 on Monday, August 17.

"According to the document, the NSDC includes Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Valeriy Kondratiuk, new Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky," the press service said in the stetement.

In addition, the same decree dismissed from the NSDC staff: former Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Valeriy Yevdokymov, former Vice Prime Minister Vadym Prystaiko and former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii.