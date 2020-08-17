Facts

15:46 17.08.2020

Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

1 min read
Kravchuk considers hopeless demand of Russian Federation to fix special status of ORDLO in Constitution of Ukraine

The demand of the Russian Federation to enshrine the special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) in the Constitution of Ukraine does not fit into any international documents and will not be supported by the Verkhovna Rada, said the first President of Ukraine and head of Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk.

"If Russia really believes, and it is serious, that we make changes to the Constitution, then I am asking you the following question: how can a democratic country, and we are on the path to democracy, come to parliament and say that you must vote for this. I know that at least three factions [the European Solidarity, the Holos, the Batkivshchyna] will not vote. I know for sure that some MPs from the Servant of the People, especially majoritarians, may not vote. I'm not saying that it doesn't fit in with any international documents," Kravchuk said in an interview to Sehodnia media on Monday.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG also said that there are no votes in parliament for enshrining a special status of ORDLO in the Constitution.

"Not even close," he said.

