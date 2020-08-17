NABU cooperates with FBI in PrivatBank case on memo basis

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk announces the existence of a memorandum of cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the PrivatBank case, which is associated with businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

"The only thing that I can disclose is that we have long signed a memorandum of cooperation with the FBI. Some people really wanted to read it, even a whole lawsuit was filed on this in the Kyiv District Administrative Court, we were asked to show this memorandum to some public organization. But this decision did not enter into force," said Sytnyk at a briefing on the report on the activities for the first half of 2020 in Kyiv on Monday, answering the question whether there were any U.S. inquiries on the Kolomoisky case.

He stressed that there is a long-term cooperation with the United States on the PrivatBank case, but he has no authority to disclose information.