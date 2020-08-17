Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk and First Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk has said he is ready to acknowledge the Minsk process as unpromising if Russia refuses to accept Ukraine's concessions for Donbas.

"I'm listening closely to all Russians: the president, the foreign minister, Kozak, and Gryzlov. I can feel that they want peace in Donbas. I can feel that. I cannot guarantee that I've understood every detail or, pardon me, that I've looked into the souls of every one of them. But I think Russia is also tired of this war, and Russian mothers whose sons die in Donbas cry as bitterly as Ukrainian mothers do. So, the war must not continue. It must end with peace," Kravchuk said in an interview with the Sehodnia (Today) newspaper, which was published on Monday.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said he would have enough courage to declare negotiations unpromising in such a format.

"If we feel at some point, and I allow for the possibility that they don't want any concessions to be made, if we demonstrate our readiness and they say 'no' [...] well, in that case, I will at least have enough courage, strength, and will to say: we have done all we could consistent with Ukrainian legislation, the Constitution, and international law, but we haven't been listened to, so I can see that the Minsk process has no future. We will start seeking other possibilities," Kravchuk said.

Kravchuk added that he would resign as the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG in that case. "Absolutely. I won't stay there and pretend as if I, or Ukraine, aren't doing anything. Pardon me, but I won't be the person who formally executes someone else's will. I won't bow to anyone. I'll tell the truth, and people will see it," he said.

Russia's demand that a special status for the certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions be formalized in the Ukrainian Constitution does not correspond to any international documents and will not be supported by the Verkhovna Rada, Kravchuk said.

"If Russia really thinks, and if it seriously wants us to make these changes to the Constitution, here's the question that I have to ask: how can a democratic country, and we are definitely on a path toward democracy, ask the parliament to vote for that? I know that three factions [European Solidarity, Holos, and Batkivschyna] won't vote. I also know for sure that even some deputies of Servant of the People, especially those elected by the majoritarian system, may refuse to vote. Not to mention that this doesn't correspond to any international documents in its content," Kravchuk said.

The number of votes necessary to formalize the special status of the certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Constitution "isn't even close" in parliament, he said.