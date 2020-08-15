Facts

17:31 15.08.2020

Lukashenko rejects foreign mediation for settling situation in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has rejected dialogue with foreign mediators in order to settle the situation in his country.

"Abroad Belarus is being offered some mediation, a foreign government is being created for the country. Listen: we have a normal government created under the Constitution. We don't need any foreign governments or mediators," Lukashenko was quoted by the BelTA state news agency as saying at a meeting at the Defense Ministry's strategic control center on Saturday.

"It seems to me, no offense to those republics, that I want to say: tidy up your own mess," he added.

"We don't need any government abroad, wherever it is, and it will never run our country. Haven't they learnt history?" Lukashenko said.

"You know as well as I do what is going in this country. Slowly they are beginning or continuing to destabilize our society. Now they have reached our work collectives. I already said this many times, I simply want to say once again: nothing will come out of it. We will not give our country away to anyone. We will keep the situation [under control].

"I am not saying there is room for some placidity, complacency. No, we have never been complacent. You know that such is our life and fate that, being at the center of Europe, we always have to be prepared to give a timely response to any challenge," Lukashenko said.

Tags: #belarus #lukashenko
