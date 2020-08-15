Lukashenko wants to get in touch with Putin as he sees threat to Russia in situation in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he wants to get in touch with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the current situation in the country as he sees a threat not only to Belarus, but Russia as well, in it.

"The aggression against Belarus is effectively developing under a scenario. I must get in touch with Putin, the president of Russia, to talk with him now. Because it is now a threat not to Belarus alone," the BelTA state news agency cited Lukashenko as saying on Saturday.