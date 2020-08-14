Facts

17:00 14.08.2020

Zelensky says Ukraine on verge of second COVID-19 wave, urges officials to intensify awareness campaign

Following the recording of another anti-record in Ukraine in terms of the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over 24 hours, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is necessary to intensify the awareness-raising campaign among the population in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We must strengthen the awareness-raising campaign as much as possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It is necessary to inform the population about the importance of personal protection measures, observation of the quarantine rules: minimization of visiting crowded places and mass events," the president said during a phone conference with the officials and heads of regional state administrations on Friday.

The head of state recalled that Ukraine recorded 1,732 COVID-19 cases on August 13 and said that such a figure and the number of those hospitalized show that the country is on the verge of the second wave. Thus, everyone should pay more attention to safety measures and the quarantine rules, he said.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak, in turn, informed the head of state that the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area is being observed and no enemy attacks were reported.

He also noted that yesterday Russia-occupation forces again did not allow the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to pass the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint, explaining this by the quarantine restrictions.

