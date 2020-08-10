Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has to improve analytics, enhance strategic and operational work, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during the presentation of new Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov.

"It is necessary to enhance the strategic and operational components, improve analytics and the quality of the information collected," the presidential press service said on Monday, citing Zelensky.

The president also noted the importance of developing a new National Intelligence Program for 2021-2025.

"Key things must be enshrined in it: providing units with modern weapons and equipment, switch to NATO standards in collecting, processing and providing intelligence information, introducing modern approaches to personnel training," he said.

Zelensky also drew attention to the importance of reviving the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian military intelligence, and wished the military intelligence officers strength, wisdom, endurance "and always be one step ahead of our enemies."

Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine faces such challenges as the growing influence of hybrid wars, global spread of false stories and the presence of an enemy on our land.

"Today, the military intelligence of Ukraine faces the following tasks: an increase in the influence of intelligence in the field of international relations, the return of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and bringing to justice the persons who brought the war to our homeland," the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said.

Budanov sets himself the task of raising the professional level of employees, introducing new technologies, enhancing analytics to predict risks and take special actions.