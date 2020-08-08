Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Quarantine requirements reinstatement possible if there's spike in COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv has been growing every day this week, the city Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A total of 186 cases were recorded over the past day alone, he said. Eleven of them are children.

"The situation surrounding the spread of the virus is deteriorating. [...] If we get a drastic increase of cases, there will be no other option but returning to strict restrictions. In order to prevent a collapse of medicine and the high mortality rate among patients," the mayor posted on Telegram on Saturday.

To date, Kyiv saw 9,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases, he said. A total of 94 women aged 19-84, 81 men aged 19-70, seven girls aged from two to 16 and four boys from one to 13 were diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

Twenty patients were hospitalized in the Ukrainian capital. Others are self-isolating under medical supervision.

A total of 26 people recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The city's recovery rate reached 3,163 people.