Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will consider at its meeting the possibility of organizing the transportation of passengers in the "red" zones with a maximum load of only half of the seats, as an alternative to a complete stop of its work.

"In order not to completely stop transport in the" red "zones, according to the proposals of the mayors of the cities, announced during the conference call, the government meeting will consider the possibility of transporting passengers with a load of only 50% of seats," a source told Interfax-Ukraine in the Cabinet on Friday.

According to the source this issue was discussed at a conference call in the government with mayors of cities and heads of regional state administrations on Friday.