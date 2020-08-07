Facts

12:51 07.08.2020

Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

1 min read
Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

An outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has been confirmed among the employees of Kyivkhlib, the largest producer of bread and bakery goods in the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"At first, three employees of bakery No. 8 called their doctors with the symptoms of coronavirus. Their tests for COVID-19 proved positive. After that, all 77 employees underwent examination and testing. Thirty-seven people appeared to be infected," the mayor said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Klitschko also said that the bakery has been closed for quarantine. Its premises are being disinfected. All infected employees and those who had contacted them are staying in self-isolation.

Tags: #kyivkhlib #covid_19 #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:13 07.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:34 03.08.2020
Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

09:25 03.08.2020
Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

09:12 03.08.2020
New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

17:33 31.07.2020
In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

09:44 31.07.2020
WHO may provide Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccine for 20% population – Liashko

WHO may provide Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccine for 20% population – Liashko

09:41 31.07.2020
Ukraine sees 1,090 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, with 598 recoveries, 20 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 1,090 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, with 598 recoveries, 20 deaths – NSDC

09:13 30.07.2020
Ukraine records 1,197 new COVID-19 cases per day, 760 recovered, 23 new victims of virus – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,197 new COVID-19 cases per day, 760 recovered, 23 new victims of virus – NSDC

10:10 27.07.2020
Ukraine records 807 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, 315 recoveries, 11 deaths

Ukraine records 807 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, 315 recoveries, 11 deaths

14:37 25.07.2020
Kyiv records 129 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 81 people recovered

Kyiv records 129 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 81 people recovered

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pivdenny seaport reports about storage of 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, says it's safe

Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Lukashenko on extradition of 'Wagner members' to Ukraine: no one extradites anyone until asking country to first establish guilt

Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

LATEST

Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

Pivdenny seaport reports about storage of 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, says it's safe

Yermak hopes final lists for prisoner swap to be approved during next TCG meetings

Lukashenko on extradition of 'Wagner members' to Ukraine: no one extradites anyone until asking country to first establish guilt

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Oppression of religious communities continues in occupied Crimea - Kuleba

Zelensky orders Shmyhal to report on actions to prevent emergencies

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

Court of Appeal overturns judgment on seizure Poroshenko's collection of paintings

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD