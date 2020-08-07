Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

An outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has been confirmed among the employees of Kyivkhlib, the largest producer of bread and bakery goods in the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"At first, three employees of bakery No. 8 called their doctors with the symptoms of coronavirus. Their tests for COVID-19 proved positive. After that, all 77 employees underwent examination and testing. Thirty-seven people appeared to be infected," the mayor said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Klitschko also said that the bakery has been closed for quarantine. Its premises are being disinfected. All infected employees and those who had contacted them are staying in self-isolation.