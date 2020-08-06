Facts

15:48 06.08.2020

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has ordered relevant officials to check and report on the ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine by September 15, 2020.

"Carry out extraordinary measures for government supervision over observation of the legislation in the spheres of work safety, security against manmade disasters and fires by the economic entities that store ammonium nitrate in bulk for its use at any enterprises, as well as use it for the production of calcium nitrate, compound and liquid fertilizers," the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said.

The prime minister issued this instruction for Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy, Head of the State Emergency Service Mykola Chechotkin, Acting Head of the State Labor Service Vitaliy Sazhyenko, Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko and the heads of the regional governments and Kyiv City State Administration.

Tags: #nitrate #shmyhal
