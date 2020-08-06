About 43,000 people are without water supply due to damage to Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline in Donetsk region

As a result of damage to the Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline, about 43,000 residents of Toretsk, Zalizne, Sieverne, Pivdenne, and Scherbynivka remain without centralized water supply, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"In order to maintain normal living conditions of the population and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of social infrastructure of the city, from August 3, rescuers of Donetsk region, along with communal enterprises, have been supplying drinking and technical water," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

Thus, over the past day, rescuers brought up 4.36 cubic meters of technical water and 34.5 cubic meters of drinking water.

As reported, a burst at Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline with a diameter of 900 millimeters occurred on Saturday, August 1.