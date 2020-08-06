Facts

10:32 06.08.2020

About 43,000 people are without water supply due to damage to Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline in Donetsk region

1 min read
About 43,000 people are without water supply due to damage to Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline in Donetsk region

As a result of damage to the Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline, about 43,000 residents of Toretsk, Zalizne, Sieverne, Pivdenne, and Scherbynivka remain without centralized water supply, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"In order to maintain normal living conditions of the population and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of social infrastructure of the city, from August 3, rescuers of Donetsk region, along with communal enterprises, have been supplying drinking and technical water," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

Thus, over the past day, rescuers brought up 4.36 cubic meters of technical water and 34.5 cubic meters of drinking water.

As reported, a burst at Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline with a diameter of 900 millimeters occurred on Saturday, August 1.

Tags: #state_of_emergency #water #donetsk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:28 31.07.2020
CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

11:24 22.06.2020
Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

13:48 21.05.2020
We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

09:27 06.03.2020
Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

09:48 07.02.2020
Water supply, sewerage tariffs in Ukraine will grow by an average of 20%

Water supply, sewerage tariffs in Ukraine will grow by an average of 20%

13:52 05.02.2020
Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

14:01 14.01.2020
Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

16:22 18.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

14:12 15.10.2019
CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

12:33 14.10.2019
Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court arrests Uzbekistani citizen threatened to blow up bank in Kyiv business center

Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

LATEST

Ukrainian border guards get protective equipment worth UAH 3 mln from U.S. embassy

Court arrests Uzbekistani citizen threatened to blow up bank in Kyiv business center

Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

PGO ensures execution of court sentence on special confiscation of UAH 195 mln laundered in drug trade

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD