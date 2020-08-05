No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

There are no victims among the employees of the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon and their families as a result of the blasts in Beirut, Head of the Crisis Management Department of the Consular Service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine (MFA) Maksym Kovalenko has said, adding that the embassy was checking whether there are Ukrainians among the explosion victims.

"There are no victims among the embassy employees and their families. The hot line works at the embassy and Foreign Ministry. Our diplomatic mission is checking whether there are Ukrainians among blast victims," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

As reported, three massive explosions rocked Beirut port on Tuesday, August 4. A massive fire started on the scene. Firefighters and medical workers, including representatives of the Lebanese Red Cross, are operating on the spot.

An emergency alarm has been sent to all hospitals in Beirut.

According to initial reports, the tragedy occurred due to a fire at the pyrotechnics warehouse. Later, Health Minister of Lebanon Hamad Hasan said that the blast went off on a vessel loaded with pyrotechnics.