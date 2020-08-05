Facts

10:00 05.08.2020

No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

1 min read
No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

There are no victims among the employees of the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon and their families as a result of the blasts in Beirut, Head of the Crisis Management Department of the Consular Service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine (MFA) Maksym Kovalenko has said, adding that the embassy was checking whether there are Ukrainians among the explosion victims.

"There are no victims among the embassy employees and their families. The hot line works at the embassy and Foreign Ministry. Our diplomatic mission is checking whether there are Ukrainians among blast victims," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

As reported, three massive explosions rocked Beirut port on Tuesday, August 4. A massive fire started on the scene. Firefighters and medical workers, including representatives of the Lebanese Red Cross, are operating on the spot.

An emergency alarm has been sent to all hospitals in Beirut.

According to initial reports, the tragedy occurred due to a fire at the pyrotechnics warehouse. Later, Health Minister of Lebanon Hamad Hasan said that the blast went off on a vessel loaded with pyrotechnics.

Tags: #lebanon #ukraine #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 05.08.2020
Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

18:02 04.08.2020
Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

11:33 04.08.2020
Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

09:33 04.08.2020
Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

09:25 04.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

11:12 03.08.2020
Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

09:25 03.08.2020
Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

09:12 03.08.2020
New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

14:27 01.08.2020
Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

LATEST

Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

PGO ensures execution of court sentence on special confiscation of UAH 195 mln laundered in drug trade

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD