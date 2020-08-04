Facts

18:02 04.08.2020

PGO ensures execution of court sentence on special confiscation of UAH 195 mln laundered in drug trade

1 min read
PGO ensures execution of court sentence on special confiscation of UAH 195 mln laundered in drug trade

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) ensured the execution of a verdict on a special confiscation of UAH 195 million from an organized criminal group that was selling drugs on the territory of other states via the Internet.

"The pretrial investigation established that one of the members of the criminal organization was for the legalization of funds illegally obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs. On February 25, 2020, on the basis of an agreement, the court issued a verdict, which found him guilty of all the alleged crimes," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

According to the verdict, the funds that were laundered from the drug trade were subject to special confiscation.

"After the verdict entered into force, these funds were transferred to the state budget in July 2020," the statement says.

The PGO said about UAH 9 million were previously confiscated from members of this organized criminal group.

Tags: #drug #pgo #confiscation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:29 31.07.2020
Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

13:39 21.07.2020
Hostage taker in Lutsk declares presence of another explosive device elsewhere - PGO

Hostage taker in Lutsk declares presence of another explosive device elsewhere - PGO

17:12 08.07.2020
Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

12:01 08.07.2020
Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

16:12 26.06.2020
NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

15:53 26.06.2020
PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

12:30 23.06.2020
Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

15:58 22.06.2020
Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

10:10 22.06.2020
PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

18:42 19.06.2020
Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

LATEST

Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD