Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

The flights of Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn (Estonia) have been canceled until August 9, 2020 inclusive, the press service of the air carrier told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The airline currently operates a limited number of flights due to travel restrictions. Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn have been canceled until August 9, 2020 inclusive. We are closely monitoring the situation, since the resumption of flights depends on official decisions of the competent authorities in the country of arrival and departure," Wizz Air said.

The airline also said that it operates flights in accordance with the rules and recommendations of the governments of the countries, providing services to those passengers who have the appropriate travel permits.

In addition, Wizz Air reminds passengers that it is their responsibility to learn the travel restrictions imposed by the country of arrival prior to travel.