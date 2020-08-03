'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

A citizen of Uzbekistan who in Leonardo business center in Kyiv claimed that he had explosives in his backpack has been captured alive, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said.

"The terrorist was captured alive. The explosion did not happen. Explosives technicians are working on the spot. Then the trial and a long prison sentence will be started," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service also announced a successful operation to capture the terrorist.

"The operation was carried out successfully, the criminal was detained," SBU officer Serhiy Pun told reporters near the site of the operation.

According to him, from the moment the information was received, an operational headquarters of the SBU and the National Police was created. The "Boomerang" police plan was activated, after which the SBU took over the leadership of the operation.

"After carrying out certain measures, only one person remained in the room – one hostage and the terrorist. According to preliminary information available at that time, the terrorist had a large bag and a briefcase, from which some wire was tied to his leg," Pun said.

The representative of the SBU refrained from more detailed comments, citing the fact that all further comments will be given by official representatives of the services that directly carried out the operation.

The press center of the SBU told the agency that a terrorist was detained byAlpha special forces unit members. Currently, the premises are being checked for explosive items, the press center said.

As reported, at about noon Monday, a man entered the Universal Bank office in the Leonardo business center on the intersection of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets in the center of Kyiv, said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head remained voluntarily.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist was a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of Samarkand, Sukhrob Karimov, born in 1988. He demanded media access and live coverage to make a statement.

The traffic on Volodymyrska Street was blocked on the section between Khmelnytskoho Street and Shevchenko Boulevard.