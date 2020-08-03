Facts

15:34 03.08.2020

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

2 min read
'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

 A citizen of Uzbekistan who in Leonardo business center in Kyiv claimed that he had explosives in his backpack has been captured alive, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said.

"The terrorist was captured alive. The explosion did not happen. Explosives technicians are working on the spot. Then the trial and a long prison sentence will be started," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service also announced a successful operation to capture the terrorist.

"The operation was carried out successfully, the criminal was detained," SBU officer Serhiy Pun told reporters near the site of the operation.

According to him, from the moment the information was received, an operational headquarters of the SBU and the National Police was created. The "Boomerang" police plan was activated, after which the SBU took over the leadership of the operation.

"After carrying out certain measures, only one person remained in the room – one hostage and the terrorist. According to preliminary information available at that time, the terrorist had a large bag and a briefcase, from which some wire was tied to his leg," Pun said.

The representative of the SBU refrained from more detailed comments, citing the fact that all further comments will be given by official representatives of the services that directly carried out the operation.

The press center of the SBU told the agency that a terrorist was detained byAlpha special forces unit members. Currently, the premises are being checked for explosive items, the press center said.

As reported, at about noon Monday, a man entered the Universal Bank office in the Leonardo business center on the intersection of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets in the center of Kyiv, said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head remained voluntarily.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist was a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of Samarkand, Sukhrob Karimov, born in 1988. He demanded media access and live coverage to make a statement.

The traffic on Volodymyrska Street was blocked on the section between Khmelnytskoho Street and Shevchenko Boulevard.

Tags: #terrorist #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 03.08.2020
'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

13:09 03.08.2020
In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

17:38 01.08.2020
Police acted within scope of powers during liquidation of Poltava terrorist – SBI's preliminary conclusion

Police acted within scope of powers during liquidation of Poltava terrorist – SBI's preliminary conclusion

13:21 31.07.2020
Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

11:19 29.07.2020
Two suspects of involvement in explosions in Kyiv detained – capital's prosecutor

Two suspects of involvement in explosions in Kyiv detained – capital's prosecutor

14:37 25.07.2020
Kyiv records 129 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 81 people recovered

Kyiv records 129 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 81 people recovered

12:19 23.07.2020
In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

11:39 20.07.2020
Searches underway in Kyiv, Lviv as part of investigation into criminal organization in road management with participation of Nowak – NABU

Searches underway in Kyiv, Lviv as part of investigation into criminal organization in road management with participation of Nowak – NABU

11:53 15.07.2020
Kyiv's draft general plan includes development of railway transport hubs in capital city

Kyiv's draft general plan includes development of railway transport hubs in capital city

10:05 13.07.2020
Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

Record shipment of over 56 kg of Ecuadorian cocaine found in banana container in Odesa region

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

LATEST

Record shipment of over 56 kg of Ecuadorian cocaine found in banana container in Odesa region

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

Kravchuk invites representatives of occupied Donbas to formulate their view of these territories' future

Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

Rapper Cartwright's wife denies killing husband – lawyer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD