09:18 03.08.2020

Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

 The new head of Ukraine's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, said that it would be very difficult to establish peace in the east of the country without the United States' participation in this process.

"I will tell you frankly: in this format, if the deadlock continues, until the U.S. has been introduced into the format of installing peace in Donbas, it will be difficult, because I think that the most powerful, the richest country in the world may have the biggest influence. True, they have elections around the corner, the coronavirus, there are many problems there. I am talking about it in a longer term. But we'll see, what if steps begin and the peace will gradually set in," Kravchuk, who was the first president of Ukraine, said on the Ukraine24 television channel on Saturday, August 1.

