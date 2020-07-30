Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

The Verkhovna Rada has not received any draft law on elections in Donbas, says the chairman of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov.

"As of today, as far as I know, the Verkhovna Rada, as far as I know, have not received any proposals from either profile Vice Prime Minister [Oleksiy Reznikov] or other subjects of legislative initiative (the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of state)", - said Razumkov at a press conference in Kharkiv on Thursday.

The speaker also said that Ukraine is able to ensure the holding of elections throughout the state, if possible.

On July 30, a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada came into force on the appointment of elections to local authorities for Sunday, October 25, this year.

It is envisaged that on October 25 "regular elections of deputies of local councils and village, settlement, city heads" will take place, except for the annexed Crimea and the occupied territories of Donbas.

"Elections of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, deputies of local councils and village, settlement, city mayors in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and in certain districts, cities, towns and villages of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are not appointed or held," - says the resolution.

In addition, "due to impossibility of ensuring the representation of common interests of the territorial communities of villages, towns and cities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, elections of deputies of Donetsk and Luhansk regional councils are not appointed or held."

According to the document, the elections of deputies of local councils and village, settlement, city heads in these regions "will be appointed in the manner and terms established by separate laws, in the following conditions: the termination of the temporary occupation and armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, namely: the withdrawal of all illegal armed formations led, controlled and financed by the Russian Federation, the Russian occupation forces, their military equipment from the territory of Ukraine; restoration of full control of Ukraine along the state border of Ukraine; disarmament of all illegal armed formations and mercenaries operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; restoration of constitutional order and law in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; ensuring the safety of citizens of Ukraine living in the respective territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol, after full completion on the corresponding disarmament, demilitarization and reintegration procedures in the respective territories in accordance with the standards of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe."

Regular local elections are not held in case of appointment of the first elections of deputies of relevant local councils and village, settlement, city heads for October 25, 2020, the resolution said.