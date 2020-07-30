Facts

17:34 30.07.2020

Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

3 min read
Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

The Verkhovna Rada has not received any draft law on elections in Donbas, says the chairman of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov.

"As of today, as far as I know, the Verkhovna Rada, as far as I know, have not received any proposals from either profile Vice Prime Minister [Oleksiy Reznikov] or other subjects of legislative initiative (the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of state)", - said Razumkov at a press conference in Kharkiv on Thursday.

The speaker also said that Ukraine is able to ensure the holding of elections throughout the state, if possible.

On July 30, a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada came into force on the appointment of elections to local authorities for Sunday, October 25, this year.

It is envisaged that on October 25 "regular elections of deputies of local councils and village, settlement, city heads" will take place, except for the annexed Crimea and the occupied territories of Donbas.

"Elections of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, deputies of local councils and village, settlement, city mayors in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and in certain districts, cities, towns and villages of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are not appointed or held," - says the resolution.

In addition, "due to impossibility of ensuring the representation of common interests of the territorial communities of villages, towns and cities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, elections of deputies of Donetsk and Luhansk regional councils are not appointed or held."

According to the document, the elections of deputies of local councils and village, settlement, city heads in these regions "will be appointed in the manner and terms established by separate laws, in the following conditions: the termination of the temporary occupation and armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, namely: the withdrawal of all illegal armed formations led, controlled and financed by the Russian Federation, the Russian occupation forces, their military equipment from the territory of Ukraine; restoration of full control of Ukraine along the state border of Ukraine; disarmament of all illegal armed formations and mercenaries operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; restoration of constitutional order and law in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; ensuring the safety of citizens of Ukraine living in the respective territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol, after full completion on the corresponding disarmament, demilitarization and reintegration procedures in the respective territories in accordance with the standards of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe."

Regular local elections are not held in case of appointment of the first elections of deputies of relevant local councils and village, settlement, city heads for October 25, 2020, the resolution said.

Tags: #elections #donbas #rada #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:13 30.07.2020
Militants detained in Belarus could be used to destabilize situation before presidential elections

Militants detained in Belarus could be used to destabilize situation before presidential elections

15:50 29.07.2020
Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

14:46 28.07.2020
Razumkov signs law on support for RES

Razumkov signs law on support for RES

14:36 28.07.2020
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

18:52 27.07.2020
Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

16:13 27.07.2020
Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

11:14 27.07.2020
New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

12:24 24.07.2020
Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

10:27 24.07.2020
Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

13:47 23.07.2020
Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Self-isolation for persons coming to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories canceled from Aug 1 - Border Guard Service

Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

Minsk asking Kyiv to check involvement of detained fighters in commission of crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Embassy in Belarus

Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

LATEST

Self-isolation for persons coming to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories canceled from Aug 1 - Border Guard Service

Kravchuk, like Kuchma, will represent Ukraine in TCG on voluntary basis – Zelensky order

Minsk asking Kyiv to check involvement of detained fighters in commission of crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Embassy in Belarus

Belarus and Ukraine to comprehensively strengthen border regime on jointly protected border sections

Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

Ukraine to initiate extradition of militants detained in Belarus – SBU

Amid detention of Russians Minsk agrees with Kyiv to intensify interaction of border agencies

SBU finds out scheme of Ukrainian military goods supplied to Russia

Hungary supports development of new law on national minorities in Ukraine – ambassador

SBU unveils large-scale illegal logging in forestry enterprises in western, northern Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD