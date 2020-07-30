Hungary supports development of new law on national minorities in Ukraine – ambassador

Hungary supports the idea of developing a new law on national minorities in Ukraine after holding appropriate consultations with representatives of national minorities, Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine István Íjgyártó has said.

"The second thing that Mr.Bodnar [Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar] mentioned is the development of a new legislation. We are absolutely in favor of the legislation. I should recall you that the very controversial law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a national language contains serious block, which was basically 'transplanted' from the law on education, its well-known seventh article, which refers to minorities," Íjgyártó told Interfax-Ukraine.

Thus, the diplomat commented on Bodnar's opinion that "ensuring the rights of national minorities in education can be carried out in the context of private schools, as well as improving Ukrainian legislation within implementing one of the recommendations of the Venice Commission, namely, the development of a new law on national minorities."

According to Íjgyártó, "if the Ukrainian side intends to have a number of laws that would protect the rights of minorities, this is more than satisfactory for us."

"In order to avoid the problems that were with the law on education, on secondary education and the law on language, if there are consultations with representatives of minorities and an international organization before the adoption of this law, we will absolutely in favor of a normal legislative act," the ambassador said.

He also noted the idea of creating private schools in Ukraine for representatives of national minorities. "We are talking about 72 educational institutions attended by the Hungarian national minority. Every of them should be private? It means that the Ukrainian state wants to get rid of responsibility and put it in private system. Why? Are Hungarians in Ukraine no longer taxpayers, and for minorities should there be private education, private health care, private pensions, everything private?" he said.

He also said that Hungary is already making a contribution to many educational institutions in Zakarpattia for Hungarians.

"We are not against any ideas, but they should discuss this. That is why we were in favor of the discussions," the ambassador said.