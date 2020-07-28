Facts

12:59 28.07.2020

Zelensky introduces temporary visa-free regime for citizens of China who enter Ukraine for tourism – decree

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the temporary introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of the People's Republic of China who enter Ukraine for tourist purposes.

According to the presidential press service's statement on Tuesday, decree No. 295/2020 was signed "with the purpose of developing friendly relations between Ukraine and China," as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism sector.

According to the document, for the period from August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, the visa-free regime of entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine is introduced for citizens of China entering with a tourist purpose, if the period of their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 30 days within 180 days.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must take measures arising from this decree.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

