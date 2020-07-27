Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, First Deputy Head of Ukraine's Delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Russian Federation does not want to take responsibility for observing a sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, but at the same time knows very well that is responsible for this, and is subject to sanctions for non-compliance with the Minsk agreements.

"This is an old story in a new way about the fact that they allegedly were not involved here. They are, in fact, afraid to take responsibility in any case, because they know very well that this is precisely the responsibility they bear. However, the sanctions concern them not only because of the occupation of Crimea or MH17, but also the failure of the Russian Federation to comply with the agreements, since they are a party to the Minsk agreements," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Reznikov said that there is clear information from the Ukrainian military and intelligence officers that all the armed formations currently in the occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine are part of the first and second army corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"Therefore, of course, Russian officers are in command there, and they ensure the distribution of this command, this order [on ceasefire]. They simply will never show it, and will not formalize it by decisions of the armed formations of the ORDLO. I want to remind you that 'the armed formation of ORDLO" is the vocabulary of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014," he said.