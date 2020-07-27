New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

A ceasefire began in Donbas on July 27 after Russia-occupation forces opened fire 13 times on Ukrainian positions, wounding one soldier near Mykhailivka and used prohibited anti-personnel mines, the press service for the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

The JFO said on Facebook troops can fire back if they come under attack.

"A call center operates in the JFO. Servicemen in each military unit can call," the JFO said.

Russia-occupation forces on July 26 violated the ceasefire 13 times, attacking repeatedly using 120mm and 82mm rounds, infantry fighting vehicles, UAVs and small arms fire near Vodiane, Yuzhny, Shyrokyne, Pyschevyk, Opytne, Pisky and Lebedynske.

Not far from Schastia, the enemy used sniper weapons, and near Avdiyivka, three 122mm rockets were fired along with and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

The headquarters noted that in five cases, JFO units opened fire from standard weapons.

"Over the past day, as a result of the shelling of the enemy, one Ukrainian defender was wounded. He was taken to a medical institution in a satisfactory condition and provided the necessary medical assistance," the message says.

Also, on the eve of a full and comprehensive ceasefire, the enemy made another provocation near Novomykhailivka and mined Ukrainian positions with POM-2 antipersonnel mines using anti-tank grenade launchers.

"Such mines are prohibited by the Ottawa Convention and are manufactured exclusively in Russia. The POM-2 mine is remote-controlled and has a self-destruction period of four to 100 hours," the JFO said.

"The insidiousness of the provocation lies in the fact that soon, already during the ceasefire, a mine can detonate and the explosion will be regarded as shelling from Ukrainian positions, or their use of mines. In any case, it can be used to undermine the ceasefire," the press center said.

Russia-occupation forces continued to fire not only at positions of the Ukrainian units, but at residential buildings. On July 26, 2020, the enemy fired 82mm towards Avdiyivka. Two rounds hit the roof of the country house, which led to the destruction of the building and a fire. Two craters were also found in the courtyard, probably from 82mm rounds.

"There are no casualties or wounded among the civilian population," the JFO said.