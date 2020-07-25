Facts

16:35 25.07.2020

Zelensky wants Ukraine to be among the first countries to buy COVID-19 vaccine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists that Ukraine will be among the first countries to be able to purchase a vaccine against COVID-19 as soon as it appears on the pharmaceutical market.

The head of state, according to the presidential office, on Saturday held a traditional meeting with representatives of the government, law enforcement agencies and relevant departments on the epidemiological situation in the country and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Zelensky inquired about progressing of his task of keeping Ukraine on the waiting list for the coronavirus vaccine when it is made.

"Our diplomatic contacts and global resources report that the vaccine is already being produced in several countries. Even if it is ready next year, Ukraine should be among the first countries to purchase the vaccine. We must think about it now. The whole world is lining up," the president stressed.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that, on the instructions of the president, he conducts consultations and keeps in touch with companies and diplomats from different countries, studying information.

