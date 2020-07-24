Facts

18:20 24.07.2020

Will be necessary to call in peacekeepers for withdrawal of Russian troops from ORDLO – Reznikov

2 min read
Will be necessary to call in peacekeepers for withdrawal of Russian troops from ORDLO – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and First Deputy Head of Ukraine's Delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov has said he believes that in order to withdraw Russian troops from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) of Ukraine, it will still be necessary to resort to a peacekeeping mission.

"The first thing is to adopt a political decision. However, even after that, they are unlikely to allow the National Guard of Ukraine and the police to enter the territory. Therefore, we will come to the institution of peacekeepers anyway. There is such a concept as 'preserving peace' and 'creating peace,'" he said.

"Creation is a forceful action, to which no one will agree, first of all the UN Security Council, because the mandate is very tough, complicated, risky and expensive. However, 'preserving peace' is a more likely story," he said in an interview with Focus magazine.

Reznikov said that in this case, the peacekeepers enter this territory and divide the sides to the conflict.

"I think not many people believe that this is possible, but theoretically it is. There is also a peacekeeping mandate from the OSCE, which has never been applied. Moreover, there is one interesting point: the decision in the OSCE should be in the consensus regime, no one has the right veto. However, if the conflict between the OSCE participating states, Ukraine and the Russian Federation, then their votes are not counted. Perhaps Sweden will take an active position, next year the country will preside. Russia may agree if it comes to the face-saving regime," he said.

Reznikov said that after the arrival of the peacekeepers, the extinguishing of the hot phase of the conflict begins, then a transitional period with the presence of international monitoring administrations or commissions that will be able to carry out even some elements of transitional justice.

Tags: #peacekeepers #tcg #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:23 24.07.2020
Ukraine to offer Normandy format's leaders to support Minsk agreement modernization in case of their non-implementation in 2020 – Reznikov

Ukraine to offer Normandy format's leaders to support Minsk agreement modernization in case of their non-implementation in 2020 – Reznikov

12:00 23.07.2020
TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

10:56 23.07.2020
OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

10:30 23.07.2020
Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

10:04 23.07.2020
Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

09:37 23.07.2020
Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

12:59 09.07.2020
TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

12:56 09.07.2020
OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

12:44 09.07.2020
TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

14:49 08.07.2020
Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to offer Normandy format's leaders to support Minsk agreement modernization in case of their non-implementation in 2020 – Reznikov

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

LATEST

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Brussels receives assurances from Kyiv that Ukrainian localization legislation will comply with Association Agreement

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Decoding of flight data recorders from UIA Boeing downed in Iran successful

Ukraine records 972 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 886 recoveries, 20 deaths - NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD