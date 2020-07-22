Facts

09:45 22.07.2020

Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

Over the past day, 829 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine, 973 people from among the previously ill recovered, 16 died, the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System reports.

A day earlier, on July 21, 673 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, there were 651 infected people on July 20; and on July 19, some 731 people were diagnosed with the disease. On June 26, an absolute anti-record was recorded – 1,109 new infected people.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day has been recorded in Kyiv (132) and in Lviv region (124).

