Facts

13:39 21.07.2020

Hostage taker in Lutsk declares presence of another explosive device elsewhere - PGO

A man who hijacked a commuter bus with passengers, which is now on Teatralna Square in Lutsk, claims there is another explosive device elsewhere, which he can detonate remotely, according to the Prosecutor General`s Office.

"The man said that the bus was rigged, he had automatic weapons and a large amount of explosives with him. Also, he said, there is another explosive device in a different location and it could be detonated remotely," the message says.

The department reported that he put forward his demands on social networks.

"Several shots were fired from the bus, two windows were damaged. There is no information about the victims yet," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

In turn, the National Police of Ukraine quotes the head of police in Volyn region Yuriy Kroshko: "Now the operational measures are being taken, special forces have arrived, there are police officers who are able to perform tasks to neutralize criminals."

Tags: #lutsk #pgo
Interfax-Ukraine
