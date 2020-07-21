JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-occupation forces 17 times opened fire on Ukraine's positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, as a result of which one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed and another one wounded, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"In the past 24 hours, regrettably, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and one more serviceman was wounded as a result of enemy attacks," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The enemy violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas using 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, sniping weapon and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task group, the enemy mounted attacks near Myronivske using 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars, near Shumy using grenade launchers of various types, small arms and sniping weapon, near Orikhove and Novotoshkivske using 120mm and 82mm mortars, and near Prychepylivka, Popasna and Luhanske using grenade launchers and machine guns.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task group, the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions near Maryinka, Starohnativka, Pavlopil, Shyrokyne, Kamyanka, Hnutove, Vodiane and Opytne using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms.

According to Ukrainian intelligence data, one member of illegal armed forces was killed and two wounded in the past 24 hours.