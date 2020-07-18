No casualties reported among 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas on Friday, July 17, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders over past day," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday.

Russia-led forces used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, anti-tank missile systems, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, machine guns, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Talakivka, Starohnativka, Verkhniotoretske, Kamianka, Vodiane, Hnutove, Pyshchevyk, Shyrokyne, Novotoshkivske, and Luhanske came under attacks.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one member of Russia-led forces was killed on July 17.