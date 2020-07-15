Facts

12:44 15.07.2020

Ukraine should sign ECAA agreement as soon as possible – Stefanyshyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna has said that the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA) Agreement should be signed with Ukraine as soon as possible.

"The agreement will contribute to development of Ukraine's aviation industry, increasing the number of flights and the passenger flow," Stefanyshyna said during a phone conversation with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Ioana Valean, according to the deputy prime minister's press service.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of including Ukraine's inland waterways to the region regional map of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), in particular the Ukrainian part of the Danube River.

"Active participation of Ukraine in the implementation of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region is one of my priorities. It is about the strengthening of our practical cooperation and communication with the EU member states," she said.

