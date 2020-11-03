Economy

Bill on local content policy postponed reaching agreement on access to EU govt procurement market for year – Stefanishyna

The bill on local content policy of engineering products in government procurement order, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, postponed the achievement of agreements on access to the public procurement market of the European Union for a year, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna has said.

"Registration of the bill and its consideration, and in fact opposing Ukraine's course towards European integration and the development of other mechanisms for regulating trade and supporting the national producer, postponed our negotiations on access to the EU public procurement market. This is official information, and now, having spent more than a year on negotiations and consultations preparing for a decision already in October this year, we must spend another year renewing these agreements, consultations and making a decision," Stefanyshyna said during the online conference "Trade Wars: the Art of Defense" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In her opinion, such initiatives from a political point of view create inevitable consequences, throwing Ukraine away from the agreements reached earlier.

As reported, on July 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 3739 on local content policy, aimed at the development of mechanical engineering.

