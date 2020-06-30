Facts

16:12 30.06.2020

Universal mechanism for blocking draft bills contradicting Association Agreement with EU will not be effective – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna has said the universal mechanism for blocking bills in the Verkhovna Rada that contradict the Association Agreement with the EU will not be effective.

"This is not a new initiative. I believe that a universal blocking mechanism will not be effective. In addition, we cannot limit the deputies in their legislative activities. The issue of compliance or non-compliance with the Agreement is always debatable, because it is a very diverse document containing various types of obligations, even those provisions on which we can depart from our obligations in exceptional circumstances. Therefore, it's impossible to write out a universal mechanism," Stefanyshyna said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that both the regulations of the Cabinet of Ministers and the regulations of the Verkhovna Rada need to be finalized.

"The government is already considering amendments to the regulation in Appendix 27 to the Association Agreement, we are working on it with Energy Ministry. I think this will be a powerful signal for our partners in our commitment to achieving the goals of the agreement," she said.

