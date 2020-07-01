ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna has met with a leadership of the National Committee of the Red Cross of Ukraine, which agreed to provide a humanitarian aid to overcome the consequences of water flooding in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions.

As the European integration portal reported, Regional Development Ministry, Social Policy Ministry and State Emergency Service of Ukraine must draw up the list of the priority needs for these regions in one-day term.

Stefanyshyna signed a respective decree on July 1.

"The Red Cross immediately responded to my appeal to provide a humanitarian assistance. We agreed to collect generalized data through the coordination mechanism of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and immediately transfer them to the National Committee of the Red Cross of Ukraine. This way it will be possible to centrally and to quickly receive humanitarian aid to the regions and for those citizens who need it most. The corresponding order and letter have already been signed and sent to the ministries through an electronic document management system for speedy processing," said Stefanyshyna.

According to the report, this assistance is additional one to that which the government of Ukraine had previously allocated by its decision from the reserve fund in the amount of more than UAH 700 million.

"After receiving data on volumes and a list of priority needs, Olha Stefanyshyna will continue negotiations with representatives of the Red Cross in Ukraine to receive humanitarian aid for the western regions affected by floods and their consequences as soon as possible," reads the report.