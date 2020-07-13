Facts

11:54 13.07.2020

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas

1 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions in Donbas on Monday near the settlement of Slavne, as a result of which one soldier was killed, another soldier was blown up on an unknown explosive device near the settlement of Zaitseve, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reports.

"Today, on July 13, the armed groups of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire regime. The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms at positions of the JFO near Slavne. Unfortunately, as a result of shelling attacks by the enemy, Ukraine lost one courageous defender," the JFO said on its Facebook page.

In addition, near the village of Zaitseve, while performing a combat mission as a result of a bombing on an unknown explosive device, another member of the JFO was seriously wounded, which is incompatible with life.

Tags: #donbas #russia #ukraine #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:30 13.07.2020
Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

14:22 11.07.2020
Meeting of Ukraine, Belarus leaders scheduled for autumn – President's Office

Meeting of Ukraine, Belarus leaders scheduled for autumn – President's Office

13:15 11.07.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded when Russia-led armed groups 17 times break ceasefire in Donbas – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded when Russia-led armed groups 17 times break ceasefire in Donbas – JFO HQ

11:56 11.07.2020
Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 861 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

18:34 10.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

18:25 10.07.2020
Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

Kyiv determined to hold Normandy summit in Berlin

16:18 10.07.2020
The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

15:10 10.07.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

13:52 10.07.2020
Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

10:10 10.07.2020
Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

Ukraine will never put up with Russian rhetoric towards Crimea and Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada extraordinary meeting to be held on Tuesday – Razumkov

Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, three wounded when Russia-led armed groups 17 times break ceasefire in Donbas – JFO HQ

LATEST

Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Rada extraordinary meeting to be held on Tuesday – Razumkov

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR-testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

COVID-19 statistics proves authorities were doing everything right, and Ukrainians listened to recommendations – Zelensky

EU Delegation to Ukraine urges Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on media in first reading during current parliamentary session

Klitschko closes four entertainment establishments in Kyiv for violating quarantine rules

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

Ukraine reports 1,016 recoveries of COVID-19 cases, 819 cases of disease, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Wildfire in Luhansk region contained, no threat of fire spread – emergency service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD