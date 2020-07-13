Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions in Donbas on Monday near the settlement of Slavne, as a result of which one soldier was killed, another soldier was blown up on an unknown explosive device near the settlement of Zaitseve, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reports.

"Today, on July 13, the armed groups of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire regime. The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms at positions of the JFO near Slavne. Unfortunately, as a result of shelling attacks by the enemy, Ukraine lost one courageous defender," the JFO said on its Facebook page.

In addition, near the village of Zaitseve, while performing a combat mission as a result of a bombing on an unknown explosive device, another member of the JFO was seriously wounded, which is incompatible with life.