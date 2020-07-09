Facts

Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

A Ukrainian serviceman was killed and another three were wounded amid 14 attacks by Russia-led forces in Donbas, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Unfortunately, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed and another three Ukrainian servicemen were wounded over the past day," the JFO HQ said on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, July 8 the armed formations of Russian violated the ceasefire regime 14 times, using 120 and 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

The JFO said in the statement that measures to repel and deter armed aggression were carried out in conditions when part of the army's reserves from the JFO was involved in the elimination of the wildfire in Luhansk region. "The main tactical units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confidently restrained enemy aggression, fully controlling the situation during the execution of tasks on the demarcation line," the JFO said in the statement.

