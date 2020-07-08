Facts

10:50 08.07.2020

Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

2 min read
Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has granted the investigation's request and extended until October 10 the pre-trial investigation into the case of appointing Serhiy Semochko as First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, in which the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, is a suspect.

"Grant the petition. Extend the term of pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings [...] on Poroshenko's suspicion [...] of committing a criminal offense [...] up to six months, that is, until October 10, 2020," the court said in its decision, the text of which is available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As reported, according to the investigation, MP Poroshenko is suspected of issuing a clearly criminal order in 2018, when being the president of Ukraine, by persuading a military official – the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (at that time it was Yehor Bozhok) to exceeding his power and official authority, that is, to intentionally committing actions that clearly go beyond the rights and powers granted to him, committed in a special period (Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 41, Part 4 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It refers to the appointment of Serhiy Semochko as the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

On July 1, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv continued consideration of the prosecutor's office's request to choose a measure of restraint for Poroshenko in form of personal obligation in criminal proceeding on appointment a deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service in which Poroshenko is a suspect. The court will continue the hearing on selection a measure of restraint for Poroshenko on July 8 at 11.00.

The persecution party announced the petition, in which they ask about personal obligations for Poroshenko for a period of eight days until July 10, when the investigation expires. The defense team, having examined the documents, drew attention to the absence of a date in the document. "This is not a petition, but a piece of paper, it is not clear where and how it was made," said lawyer Ihor Holovan.

Tags: #poroshenko #court
Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
