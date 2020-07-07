Facts

11:06 07.07.2020

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

1 min read
Russia security leaders in Crimea have been holding searches in the apartments of Crimean Tatar people since 04.00, six persons have already been detained, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said.

"This is how the searches in Crimea look like. Today, from 04.00 the occupant has been holding searches of the families of the Crimean Tatars in the four regions of the peninsula. Six were detained. Most likely, everyone is waiting for the popular article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Now they are being held in the Federal Security Bureau's office in Simferopol," she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Dzhaparova said that today 67 Crimean Tatar have already been detained by the Russia security forces under Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code.

"They are trying to pass them off as the terrorists," she added.

