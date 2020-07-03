YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 17th annual meeting of Yalta European Strategy (YES), scheduled for September 10-12, 2020, has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YES press service reported.

"YES and the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation remain committed to the mission: to integrate Ukraine into the world and ensure its proper role on the international agenda. The YES meeting in 2021 will again become a powerful discussion platform in Ukraine, which supports changes in the country and development of the new Ukraine supporters' networks all over the world," reads the statement.

Yalta European Strategy (YES) is a leading forum where the European future of Ukraine is discussed and developed in a global context. YES was founded in 2004 by businessman Victor Pinchuk.

From 2004 to 2013, annual YES meetings were held at Livadia Palace in Yalta. After the temporary occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, meetings were rescheduled in Kyiv.