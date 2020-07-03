SBU rejects 128 supporters of international terror organizations from entering Ukraine in H1, 2020

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) rejected 128 foreign citizens, who are the members or supporters of international terror organizations, from entering Ukraine the first half of 2020, according to the SBU's press service.

"Today the SBU jointly with the Office of Prosecutor General are carrying out an extradition check of 37 members of foreign terror organizations. All of them are on the international wanted list of INTERPOL and were detained in the territory of Ukraine. Most of these detainees are citizens of Russia, the rest are citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Lebanon and Kazakhstan," it said.

The fight against international terrorism is accompanied by seizure of weapons, ammunition, equipment and fake documents.

In H1, 2020, some 349 fake passports of foreign citizens, five units of weapons and 156 ammunitions were seized.