11:31 30.06.2020

Zelensky: Diplomats should become ambassadors for Ukrainian goods export to world markets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian diplomats should be involved in the promotion of Ukrainian goods on the world markets.

According to the president's press service, he said this during a roundtable talk with the top managers of agricultural enterprises and farms in Kherson region on Friday.

The farmers called on the president to help with the promotion of exports of Ukrainian goods on the world markets.

"These people must have diplomatic experience and appropriate education. But the first aspect now is the seller. That is, they must sell our goods, become exporters of the country. In other words, they are Ukraine's export ambassadors," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is currently developing a relevant concept.

"That is, the ambassador is not there to meet me and open the door. He must sell domestic goods. This is the main thing. Well, geopolitics as well, this is obvious," he said.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that at the initiative of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba the institute of trade missions is being restored. It will be aimed at promoting Ukrainian products and manufacturers.

"Therefore, I think that within a month or two we will start working in this direction," he said.

