Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Krymske

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted an attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas near Krymske, with two members of the Joint Forces reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"Today, June 29, the armed forces led the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire and fired on the positions of the JFO. Thus, according to the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Krymske, the Russian invaders used 120-caliber mortars, automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms. Amid enemy shelling, two members of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page.

The soldiers were taken to a military medical institution, where they were promptly provided with medical assistance. The state of health of the wounded is satisfactory.

"The JFO units used the available weapons and responded adequately. The enemy's casualties are being clarified," the press centre said.