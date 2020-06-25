Facts

13:34 25.06.2020

District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has opened proceedings into the changing of chairman and members of the supervisory board of state-owned PrivatBank, the press service of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv said.

"The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is indicated as the defendant in this lawsuit. The District Administrative Court of Kyiv will consider the case in accordance with the rules of the simplified lawsuit without summons of the parties by a panel of three judges," the court said on its Facebook page.

The plaintiff asks the court to recognize illegal the inactivity of the NBU, which consists in not directing to PrivatBank the requirement to change the leaders of this bank, namely, chairman and members of the supervisory board Sharon Easky, Artem Shevaliov, Eran Klein, Julia Metzger, Serhiy Oleksienko, Nadir Shaikh, Sebastian Shonaikh-Karolat, Roman Sulzhik and Olha Tomash for their non-compliance with the requirements of the law on impeccable business reputation.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv is also asked to send a request to PrivatBank to change the relevant leaders," the court said in the statement.

