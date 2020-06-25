Ukraine registers 994 new COVID-19 cases, 349 recoveries, 16 deaths from disease in past 24 hours – NSDC

A total of 994 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been confirmed in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, 349 previously infected patients recovered and 16 died, according to the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

Some 940 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, June 24, morning, 833 – on June 23, 681 – on June 22, 735 – on June 21, 841 – on June 20 and 921 – on June 19.

The NSDC reported that the accrued total of infected people since the start of the pandemic is 40,008 as of Thursday morning, 17,758 have recovered and 1,067 died from the disease.

There are a total of 21,183 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine as of today, which is 629 more than the day before.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Lviv region (204), Odesa region (95), Zakarpattia region (85), Rivne region (84) and in Kyiv (85).