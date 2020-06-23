Facts

09:37 23.06.2020

Ukraine records 833 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 314 recoveries, 23 deaths – NSDC

 Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, sees 833 new cases of coronavirus infection in past 24 hours, with 314 of those previously infected with COVID-19 recovered, 23 people died, according to the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, 681 cases were reported over the day, there were 735 infected people on June 21, some 841 cases were reported on June 20, and there was an anti-record on June 19 with 921 new infections.

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the number of people infected with the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday morning amounted to 38,074 people, 16,956 people recovered, and 1,035 people died.

Now COVID-19 affects 20,083 people in Ukraine, which is 496 more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in Lviv region (240 cases), Zakarpattia region (103 cases), Rivne region (75 cases), Chernivtsi region (62 cases), and Kyiv (61 cases).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
