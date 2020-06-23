Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not behind a political persecution of his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, who now sits in parliament.

"He just wants to be a victim, wants everyone to think that there are political persecutions in Ukraine," Zelensky said in an interview with the Canadian news outlet The Globe and Mail.

"I am not interested in Mr. Poroshenko, I am not interested in political persecutions, I just don't do these things. I am sure that he is simply heating up the situation: he has not been heard from for half a year before elections, his political force in the parliament did not vote for any of the current big reforms in our country. I have not seen anything, except this latest story, they started compiling ratings on this hype. I am taking it in my stride," Zelensky said.