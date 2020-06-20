The situation around the Donbas conflict settlement is "potentially dangerous," with Kyiv stressing the need to correct the Minsk agreements, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Talking about the Minsk Package of Measures, the situation is potentially very dangerous," Peskov said on the Great Game television program on the Channel One.

"One is inevitably concerned by the increasingly frequent claims about the Minsk agreements being nonobligatory or impossible to implement.

"And of course, if they [such claims] become more frequent and take the shape of absolutely official statements, this will, of course, drive the situation into a deadlock. For there simply is no other foundation for working on Ukraine.

"The [Trilateral] Contact Group is working, quite actively, trying to find common ground, now bridging the gap, now not. Whether such an alternative working channel can be formulated today is not something anyone would now want to predict," Peskov said.